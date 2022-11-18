Notable Friday Option Activity: HES, REGN, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total volume of 11,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 1,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,681 contracts, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $795 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $795 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 51,805 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 3,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HES options, REGN options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

