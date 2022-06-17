Notable Friday Option Activity: HES, MPC, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total volume of 9,989 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 998,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 31,233 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 5,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 7,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 793,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 3,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

