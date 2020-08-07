Markets
HEI

Notable Friday Option Activity: HEI, ZIOP, NTNX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), where a total volume of 2,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 223,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (Symbol: ZIOP) saw options trading volume of 9,838 contracts, representing approximately 983,800 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of ZIOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares of ZIOP. Below is a chart showing ZIOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 22,117 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 2,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HEI options, ZIOP options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEI ZIOP NTNX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular