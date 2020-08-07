Notable Friday Option Activity: HEI, ZIOP, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), where a total volume of 2,231 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 223,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (Symbol: ZIOP) saw options trading volume of 9,838 contracts, representing approximately 983,800 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of ZIOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares of ZIOP. Below is a chart showing ZIOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 22,117 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 2,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HEI options, ZIOP options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

