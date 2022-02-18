Notable Friday Option Activity: HEAR, RDFN, EXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: HEAR), where a total of 12,632 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 366.9% of HEAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 344,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of HEAR. Below is a chart showing HEAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 26,183 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 180.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP) saw options trading volume of 6,092 contracts, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares or approximately 177.9% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HEAR options, RDFN options, or EXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.