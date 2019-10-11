Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, SBH, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 29,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) saw options trading volume of 10,358 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.9% of SBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,900 underlying shares of SBH. Below is a chart showing SBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,362 contracts, representing approximately 436,200 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $432.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $432.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, SBH options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

