Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, PVH, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 48,904 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $327.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $327.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 9,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,100 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 28,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

