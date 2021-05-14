Notable Friday Option Activity: HAS, LVS, DDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 9,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 902,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.3% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 762,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 63,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) saw options trading volume of 2,647 contracts, representing approximately 264,700 underlying shares or approximately 106.7% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAS options, LVS options, or DDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.