Notable Friday Option Activity: HAS, ENPH, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 6,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring December 11, 2020, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 16,763 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 3,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 364,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

