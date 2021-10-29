Notable Friday Option Activity: HAS, ABBV, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 22,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 219.8% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 13,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 89,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.6% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 10,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 21,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 8,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

