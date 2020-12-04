Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: HAL, BIIB, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total of 53,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,100 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 8,996 contracts, representing approximately 899,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 1,774 contracts, representing approximately 177,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

