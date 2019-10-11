Markets
GWW

Notable Friday Option Activity: GWW, WHR, BBY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total of 1,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 342,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 10,039 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GWW options, WHR options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GWW WHR BBY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular