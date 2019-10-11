Notable Friday Option Activity: GWW, WHR, BBY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total of 1,935 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 342,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 10,039 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68.50 strike highlighted in orange:

