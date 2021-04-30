Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, RAPT, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 29,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RAPT) options are showing a volume of 1,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 109,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of RAPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RAPT. Below is a chart showing RAPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 423,978 contracts, representing approximately 42.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 20,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

