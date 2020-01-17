Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 37,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) options are showing a volume of 36,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.7% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,500 underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 35,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

