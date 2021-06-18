Notable Friday Option Activity: GRWG, MS, OSPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG), where a total volume of 9,734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 973,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 55,305 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN) saw options trading volume of 1,033 contracts, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,300 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRWG options, MS options, or OSPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

