Notable Friday Option Activity: GRPN, MRNA, RAD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN), where a total of 5,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 593,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.7% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 668,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 153,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 7,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) options are showing a volume of 28,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

