Notable Friday Option Activity: GPS, AMD, MNST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total of 57,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 381,508 contracts, representing approximately 38.2 million underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 20,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) options are showing a volume of 14,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,300 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPS options, AMD options, or MNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

