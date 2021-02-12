Markets
GPS

Notable Friday Option Activity: GPS, AMD, MNST

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total of 57,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 381,508 contracts, representing approximately 38.2 million underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 20,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) options are showing a volume of 14,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,300 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GPS options, AMD options, or MNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPS AMD MNST

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest