Notable Friday Option Activity: GPRO, POWW, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO), where a total volume of 20,467 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

AMMO Inc (Symbol: POWW) saw options trading volume of 11,941 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of POWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,700 underlying shares of POWW. Below is a chart showing POWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 4,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

