Notable Friday Option Activity: GPRO, KDNY, EFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO), where a total of 28,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.1% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Chinook Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KDNY) options are showing a volume of 2,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130% of KDNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of KDNY. Below is a chart showing KDNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) saw options trading volume of 8,150 contracts, representing approximately 815,000 underlying shares or approximately 122.6% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 5,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,900 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

