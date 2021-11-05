Markets
GPRO

Notable Friday Option Activity: GPRO, KDNY, EFX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO), where a total of 28,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.1% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Chinook Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KDNY) options are showing a volume of 2,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 241,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130% of KDNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of KDNY. Below is a chart showing KDNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) saw options trading volume of 8,150 contracts, representing approximately 815,000 underlying shares or approximately 122.6% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 5,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,900 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GPRO options, KDNY options, or EFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPRO KDNY EFX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular