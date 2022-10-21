Notable Friday Option Activity: GPRE, BAC, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total of 5,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 527,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 969,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 260,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 20,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,777 contracts, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPRE options, BAC options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

