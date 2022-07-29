Notable Friday Option Activity: GPN, STNG, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 6,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 627,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 5,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 326,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
