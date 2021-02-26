Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, DPZ, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 30,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 165.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2050 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2050 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 7,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.6% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,917 contracts, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

