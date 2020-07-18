Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, FEYE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 28,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1510 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1510 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 495,229 contracts, representing approximately 49.5 million underlying shares or approximately 135.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 37,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) saw options trading volume of 59,592 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 134.1% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 16,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, AAPL options, or FEYE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.