Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, PRVA, BLMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 29,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) saw options trading volume of 9,001 contracts, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares or approximately 142.3% of PRVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PRVA. Below is a chart showing PRVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) saw options trading volume of 22,858 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 125.6% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
