Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, GS, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 20,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2900 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 41,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 6,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, GS options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.