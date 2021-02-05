Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, CBOE, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 27,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 6,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 616,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 9,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

