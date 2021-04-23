Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOG, AMD, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 23,583 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 425,406 contracts, representing approximately 42.5 million underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 26,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 69,413 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

