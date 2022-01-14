Notable Friday Option Activity: GNRC, SWKS, DISCK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 4,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 848,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 10,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) saw options trading volume of 23,370 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of DISCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DISCK. Below is a chart showing DISCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
