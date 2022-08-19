Notable Friday Option Activity: GNRC, AON, AGNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 4,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 491,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 925,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Aon plc (Symbol: AON) saw options trading volume of 4,047 contracts, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 41,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 29,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
