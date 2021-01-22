Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, STWD, DMRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 1.8 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 180.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 602.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 197,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 65,118 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 290.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 34,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) saw options trading volume of 3,476 contracts, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares or approximately 229.1% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

