Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, ROKU, EVBG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 115,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 530.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 7,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 171,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 294.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 10,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) options are showing a volume of 9,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 929,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of EVBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of EVBG. Below is a chart showing EVBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, ROKU options, or EVBG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.