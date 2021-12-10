Markets
GME

Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, ROKU, EVBG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 115,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 530.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 7,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 171,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 294.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 10,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Everbridge Inc (Symbol: EVBG) options are showing a volume of 9,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 929,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of EVBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of EVBG. Below is a chart showing EVBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, ROKU options, or EVBG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME ROKU EVBG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular