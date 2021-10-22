Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, ROKU, ATHA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 81,049 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 472.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 22, 2021, with 5,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 115,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 335.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 5,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Athira Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATHA) saw options trading volume of 5,750 contracts, representing approximately 575,000 underlying shares or approximately 250.9% of ATHA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,100 underlying shares of ATHA. Below is a chart showing ATHA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

