Notable Friday Option Activity: GME, DT, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 166,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 558.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 819,400 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 82,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 383.5% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 38,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 103,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GME options, DT options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
