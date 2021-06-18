Markets
GM

Notable Friday Option Activity: GM, LVS, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 120,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 38,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 21,602 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, LVS options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM LVS MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular