Notable Friday Option Activity: GM, LVS, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 120,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 12,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 38,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 21,602 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,400 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, LVS options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

