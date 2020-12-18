Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GM, DOW, QLYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 74,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 18,479 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,900 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) options are showing a volume of 1,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

GM DOW QLYS

