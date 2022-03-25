Notable Friday Option Activity: GLNG, NET, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total volume of 9,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 913,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 25,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 27,371 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

