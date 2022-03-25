Notable Friday Option Activity: GLNG, NET, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total volume of 9,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 913,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 25,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 27,371 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLNG options, NET options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.