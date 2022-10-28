Notable Friday Option Activity: GILD, DVA, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 82,851 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 5,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, DVA options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

