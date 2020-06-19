Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GILD, CRY, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 51,839 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,600 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoLife, Inc. (Symbol: CRY) options are showing a volume of 1,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of CRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of CRY. Below is a chart showing CRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,355 contracts, representing approximately 435,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

