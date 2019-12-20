Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GH, GWW, SHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total of 3,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 362,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 837,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 143,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 333,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,600 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) saw options trading volume of 1,793 contracts, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,400 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

