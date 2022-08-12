Notable Friday Option Activity: GFF, WDC, LPI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), where a total of 1,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 419,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 15,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) options are showing a volume of 3,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GFF options, WDC options, or LPI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
