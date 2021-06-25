Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GEF, V, LGND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), where a total volume of 990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 31,460 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND) options are showing a volume of 798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of LGND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of LGND. Below is a chart showing LGND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

