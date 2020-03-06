Notable Friday Option Activity: GE, PXD, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 300,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 72.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 22,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 7,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 1,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, PXD options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.