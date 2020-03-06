Markets
GE

Notable Friday Option Activity: GE, PXD, LRCX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 300,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 72.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 22,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 7,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 851,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 1,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GE options, PXD options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE PXD LRCX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular