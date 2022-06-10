Notable Friday Option Activity: GE, MA, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 24,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 3,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,600 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 12,343 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 17,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, MA options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
