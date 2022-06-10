Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GE, MA, LUV

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 24,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 3,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,600 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 12,343 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 17,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

