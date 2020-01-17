Notable Friday Option Activity: GBT, MDT, UNP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GBT), where a total of 5,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 516,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of GBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,600 underlying shares of GBT. Below is a chart showing GBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 19,709 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 12,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

