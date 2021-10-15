Markets
GAN

Notable Friday Option Activity: GAN, WOOF, RCL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GAN Ltd (Symbol: GAN), where a total of 3,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 316,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of GAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 564,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,400 underlying shares of GAN. Below is a chart showing GAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 6,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 656,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 20,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GAN options, WOOF options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GAN WOOF RCL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular