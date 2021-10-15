Notable Friday Option Activity: GAN, WOOF, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GAN Ltd (Symbol: GAN), where a total of 3,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 316,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of GAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 564,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,400 underlying shares of GAN. Below is a chart showing GAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 6,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 656,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 20,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

