Markets
FTNT

Notable Friday Option Activity: FTNT, GWW, MLM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total of 3,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 335,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 790,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,100 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 979 contracts, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) saw options trading volume of 1,352 contracts, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FTNT options, GWW options, or MLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTNT GWW MLM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular