Notable Friday Option Activity: FTNT, GWW, MLM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total of 3,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 335,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 790,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,100 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 979 contracts, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) saw options trading volume of 1,352 contracts, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FTNT options, GWW options, or MLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.