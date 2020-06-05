Notable Friday Option Activity: FSLR, HD, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 7,041 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 30,695 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 5,641 contracts, representing approximately 564,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

