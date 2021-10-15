Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: FSLR, FUBO, NUVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 21,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 53,355 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 107.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,700 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) saw options trading volume of 7,523 contracts, representing approximately 752,300 underlying shares or approximately 105.2% of NUVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of NUVA. Below is a chart showing NUVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

