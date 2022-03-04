Notable Friday Option Activity: FSLR, FCX, CPRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 20,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 170,622 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 16,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 21,849 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, FCX options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

