Notable Friday Option Activity: FRPT, THC, AYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total volume of 2,731 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 273,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.1% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 9,092 contracts, representing approximately 909,200 underlying shares or approximately 99.6% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 912,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 16,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.5% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

