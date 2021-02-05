Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: FORM, VEEV, ARWR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FormFactor Inc (Symbol: FORM), where a total volume of 2,870 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 287,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of FORM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of FORM. Below is a chart showing FORM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 5,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 540,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR) saw options trading volume of 4,458 contracts, representing approximately 445,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,200 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

FORM VEEV ARWR

